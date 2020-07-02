Left Menu
Union Health, HRD Minister inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' through video conferencing here on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:11 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' through video conferencing here on Thursday. "I shall be inaugurating the Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020' along with my cabinet colleague HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Ji today, via video conferencing. Minister of State, HRD, Sanjay Dhotre Ji will also be present on the occasion," the minister tweeted.

"Visualised by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the #DrugDiscoveryHackathon 2020' is a unique approach to identify COVID-19 drug," he added. India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total cases now stand at 604,641, of which there are 226,947 active cases while 359,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. Around 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. (ANI)

