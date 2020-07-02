Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Floral tributes paid to CRPF jawan killed in Sopore terror attack

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, along with police officers and security forces, on Thursday, paid floral tributes to a CRPF jawan who lost his life in the terror attack in Sopore.

ANI | Humhama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:49 IST
J-K: Floral tributes paid to CRPF jawan killed in Sopore terror attack
Soldiers carry the body of the CRPF jawan who lost his life in Sopore terror attack yesterday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, along with police officers and security forces, on Thursday, paid floral tributes to a CRPF jawan who lost his life in the terror attack in Sopore. Wreaths were was laid to honour the braveheart.

According to CRPF ADG Zulfikar Hassan, the CRPF had gone for patrolling duty in Sopore when terrorists started to fire from a nearby mosque. "The CRPF retaliated and the brave jawan lost his life in the crossfire. His role was very important and we are deeply saddened by his demise," Hassan told ANI.

A CRPF jawan and a civilian lost their lives after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party on Wednesday. Two of the injured CRPF jawans are known to be in critical condition. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

TikTok is a data collection service, don't use it, warns engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia drops Dukes ball from Sheffield Shield

Cricket Australia said on Thursday it has dropped the British-made Dukes ball from its 202021 Sheffield Shield season and will use only the Kookaburra to encourage more spin bowling on home pitches.Dukes was introduced to Shield cricket in ...

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

An incident has occurred at Irans Natanz nuclear facility but no damage was caused and the site is operating, as usual, the National Atomic Energy Organisation said on Thursday.The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant FEP, covering 100,000 square m...

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

An incident has occurred at Irans Natanz nuclear facility but no damage was caused and the site is operating as usual, the national Atomic Energy Organisation said on Thursday.The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant FEP, covering 100,000 square me...

Britain's Boohoo defends supply chain practices after Leicester report

Britains Boohoo defended its business practices on Thursday after a garment workers rights group said the online fashion retailer was putting workers at Leicester factories supplying the group at risk of coronavirus infection.The allegation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020