Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Delhi HC against domicile reservation in NLSIU in Karnataka

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka government''s decison to impose 25 per cent domicile reservation in the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:47 IST
Plea in Delhi HC against domicile reservation in NLSIU in Karnataka

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka government''s decison to impose 25 per cent domicile reservation in the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. The matter came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan which recused from hearing it and directed that it be listed before another bench.

When the matter came up for hearing, petitioner's lawyer said that another bench had recently stayed operation of such a reservation in the National Law University, Delhi (NLUD). The high court on June 29 had stayed the NLUD''s decision to reserve 50 per cent seats for students who have passed the qualifying examination from a recognised school, college or institute located within the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD).

The Karnataka state assembly passed the National Law School of India (amendment) Act of 2020 in March this year and it received the assent of the Governor in May. The amendment in the Act provides for a 25 per cent horizontal reservation for students of Karnataka in NLSIU.

A student of Karnataka, as per the amendment, would be one who has studied in a recognised educational institution of the state for not less than 10 years before the qualifying exam..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM chairs COVID-19 meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting on Thursday with the COVID-19 management Team-11 officers regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.According to the data of the Ministry of Health and Family ...

Over Rs 24,500 crores distributed to MIFs, RRBs under special liquidity facility by NABARD: Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that over Rs 24,500 crores have been distributed to Corporate Banks, Regional Rural Banks and Micro Finance Institutions under special liquidity facility by the National Bank for Agriculture an...

Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal but we will play not to lose: Stimac

Indias draw against Asian champions Qatar in a World Cup qualifier last year was one of their best results but coach Igor Stimac does not want to put pressure on his players by promising a victory in the return leg. India play Qatar in Bhub...

Maha: Recovered COVID-19 patient found dead on railway track

A 45-year-old man, who had returned home from hospital after his recovery from COVID-19 infection, was found dead on a railway track near Daund in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said. Police suspect that he committed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020