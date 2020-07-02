2 prisoners in Andhra's East Godavari die due to ill-health

Two jail inmates in East Godavari allegedly died due to ill-health, said Rajahmundry Central Jail Superintendent. He said that two inmates did not die due to COVID-19.

Rajahmundry Central Jail Superintendant Rajarao told ANI, "Kommuri Balaji (28) from Vijjeswaram village, Kovvuru Mandal, West Godavari district was a convict in a murder case. He had physical and psychological problems." "He was imprisoned in February 2014. He got fits and fell unconscious at 10:30 am yesterday. Immediately, he was taken to Rajahmundry Government General Hospital. But doctors declared that he was brought dead," Rajarao added.

In another incident, a remand accused in a murder case, Boppireddy Nagulu, died at Kakinada GGH. "Nagulu (31) is from Thotapalli village, Bhadrachalam Mandal, East Godavari district. He was brought to Rajahmundry central jail in January 2020. He had no health issues until a few days ago. On June 29, Nagulu approached the doctor of the jail after complaining of health problems," said Rajarao.

"The doctor referred him to Rajahmundry GGH. He was admitted there on June 29. He was, in turn, referred to Kakinada GGH on June 30. Kakinada GGH doctors informed that Nagulu died at 2 pm," he added. The jail officials made arrangements to hand over the bodies to their kin. (ANI)