Left Menu
Development News Edition

Still long way to go on EU recovery fund deal, EU official says

Negotiations towards the European Union's coronavirus recovery fund still have a long way to go before a summit of EU leaders later this month, a senior EU official involved in the talks said on Thursday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said negotiators aimed to keep the size of the proposed 750 billion euro ($846.75 billion) recovery fund but to reduce the size of the EU's multi-year budget slightly.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:55 IST
Still long way to go on EU recovery fund deal, EU official says

Negotiations towards the European Union's coronavirus recovery fund still have a long way to go before a summit of EU leaders later this month, a senior EU official involved in the talks said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said negotiators aimed to keep the size of the proposed 750 billion euro ($846.75 billion) recovery fund but to reduce the size of the EU's multi-year budget slightly. European Council President Charles Michel will propose a budget for 2021-to-2027 of between 1.05 trillion euros and 1.094 trillion euros, the official said. ($1 = 0.8857 euros)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey demands French apology over Med naval incident

Turkeys foreign minister on Thursday demanded an apology from France over its depiction of a standoff between ships from the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation. Fr...

HDFC Bank extends digital auto loan offering to 1,000 cities

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it is extending its digital auto loans product, which delivers credit in less than 10 seconds, to 1,000 cities across the country. The announcement comes at a time when the recent dat...

13 schools run by CNI announce slash in fees

Thirteen city schools run by the Church of North India Kolkata Diocese on Thursday announced 25 per cent waiver under three heads of school fees. Announcing the waiver, Bishop Paritosh Canning of the diocese of the Church of North IndiaCNI,...

China, pro-Beijing activists condemn 'meddling' in Hong Kong

Chinas government and pro-Beijing activists in Hong Kong condemned what they called foreign meddling in the territorys affairs on Thursday, as countries moved to offer Hong Kongers refuge and impose sanctions on China over a new security la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020