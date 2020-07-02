Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks jails to follow ICMR rules to contain COVID-19 spread

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Maharashtra prison authorities to follow all guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to contain the spread of COVID-19in jails across the state and to ensure safety of all inmates currently lodged there.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:58 IST
HC asks jails to follow ICMR rules to contain COVID-19 spread

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Maharashtra prison authorities to follow all guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to contain the spread of COVID-19in jails across the state and to ensure safety of all inmates currently lodged there. A bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta disposed of a bunch of petitions seeking medical safeguards for jail inmates after the state submitted a list of its draft guidelines on their safety and on implementing norms of the state and ICMR on COVID-19 testing,treatment, and other safeguards in prisons across Maharashtra.

The bench accepted the state government's assurances. It, however, directed the government to conduct immediate test of any inmate who showed symptoms for COVID-19.

The bench also directed the state to conduct random testing and screening of inmates for coronavirus. The court asked the state to upload on the latter's website regular updates on the number of inmates who test positive for coronavirus, details of its quarantine centres, COVID care centres and temporary prisons that it has requisitioned for inmates.

It also asked the state to decongest jail to ensure social distancing. The court's judgement came on a bunch of Public Interest Litigations filed by the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), and other individual petitioners.

The pleas, filed through senior counsel Mihir Desai and some others, sought that the state be directed to ensure safety of all prisoners currently lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, and also prisons across Maharashtra, in the wake of news that several inmates and jail staff had tested positive for coronavirus. Last month, during a previous hearing, the state government submitted that it was unable to conduct adequate testing and ensure quarantining and social distancing in prisons due to overcrowding.

It had told the high court that it made applications for releasing 14,400 inmates currently lodged in various prisons across Maharashtra to free up prison space and follow social distancing to check the spread of COVID-19. The court then remarked that the state's submissions presented a "very sorry state of affairs" in the prisons.

Following the court's observation, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni last week submitted a list of draft guidelines that the state proposed to implement for prison inmates. These included increased testing, updating relatives about the health status of prisoners who tested positive for coronavirus, and implementing all ICMR guidelines on quarantine and testing for COVID-19.

The guidelines also provide for regular screening of inmates with co-morbidities and those above 60 years of age. Kumbhakoni told the court that the state had requisitioned 36 schools, hallsand such properties across 27 districts to convert them into temporary jails, makeshift quarantine centers, and COVID-19 care centres.

On Thursday,the bench directed the state to notify details of these 36 properties on its website and to deploy additional manpower at these centres to ensure all health safeguards could be implemented..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey demands French apology over Med naval incident

Turkeys foreign minister on Thursday demanded an apology from France over its depiction of a standoff between ships from the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation. Fr...

HDFC Bank extends digital auto loan offering to 1,000 cities

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it is extending its digital auto loans product, which delivers credit in less than 10 seconds, to 1,000 cities across the country. The announcement comes at a time when the recent dat...

13 schools run by CNI announce slash in fees

Thirteen city schools run by the Church of North India Kolkata Diocese on Thursday announced 25 per cent waiver under three heads of school fees. Announcing the waiver, Bishop Paritosh Canning of the diocese of the Church of North IndiaCNI,...

China, pro-Beijing activists condemn 'meddling' in Hong Kong

Chinas government and pro-Beijing activists in Hong Kong condemned what they called foreign meddling in the territorys affairs on Thursday, as countries moved to offer Hong Kongers refuge and impose sanctions on China over a new security la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020