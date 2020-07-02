Body of missing Delhi police constable found hanging near railway line
A body of a Delhi Police constable was found hanging near the railway line towards Delhi Cantt to Palam station on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:09 IST
A body of a Delhi Police constable was found hanging near the railway line towards Delhi Cantt to Palam station on Wednesday, said police.
The police said that he was missing since June 28. An investigation is currently underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
