Combat COVID-19: Delhi's first plasma bank becomes operational, Kejriwal urges donors to come forward

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited 'Delhi Plasma Bank' started at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He was accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Speaking to media, Kejriwal said, "There is no vaccine of corona as of now. Plasma therapy is very helpful in coronavirus. I won't say that deaths will be reduced to zero with this. However, plasma therapy shows that it is very helpful in reducing deaths and saving lives." The Chief Minister said that the plasma bank in ILBS has been set up to make things systematic as people were facing difficulty in getting plasma.

"You can see some people are donating plasma here, but this bank will succeed only if more people donate. So I request those patients who have been cured of COVID-19 to donate their plasma 14 days after recovery," he said. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had inaugurated the country's first 'Plasma Bank', via video conference, and urged people to come forward and donate plasma.

"If you have recovered from COVID-19 and your age is between 18 and 60 and your weight is above 50 kg, then you may donate plasma for COVID-19 patients. However, women who have given birth or the persons with comorbidities, are not eligible to donate plasma," the Chief Minister had said. He had added that people with unstable sugar, hypertension, cancer survivors, and people with chronic liver, kidney, and heart problems cannot donate plasma."If you are eligible and willing to donate plasma, then you may call us at 1031 or you can WhatsApp us at 8800007722. Our doctors will then get in touch with you to further confirm your eligibility," he had said. (ANI)