P Ramesh Kumar appointed as new Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed retired IAS officer P Ramesh Kumar as State Chief Information Commissioner.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The State Chief Information Commissioner shall hold office for a period of three years from the date on which he enters upon his office or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, read a notification issued by the government on Thursday.

Besides Kumar, the state government has also Repala Srinivasa Rao as one of the Commissioners in the AP Information Commission under the Right to Information Act, 2005. (ANI)

