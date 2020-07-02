16 deaths, 649 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 16 deaths and 649 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the State Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 19,819, including 6,083 active cases. While 509 patients have been discharged after treatment, 699 deaths due to the virus have been reported in the state so far.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. (ANI)