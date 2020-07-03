Couple arrested for extortion in Delhi, probe underway

The Delhi Police have arrested a man and his wife for their alleged involvement in two extortion cases. The arrest was made on June 30.

The accused has been identified as Prakash Mandal and is a resident of Laxmi Nagar area in the national capital. The duo used to threaten people for getting money and also told the victims that if they failed to do so, they will be implicated in a false case of molestation, the police said in a statement.

The police team laid a trap and nabbed the duo near the Jagatpuri Police Station. Both the alleged confessed their involvement. A case under Sections 384, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)