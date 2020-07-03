CLAT in vernacular languages: BCI constitutes committee to study issue

Bar Council of India has constituted a committee to consider the feasibility of conducting the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for law school admissions in vernacular languages. The BCI said being the regulator of legal education and profession, it is of the "prima facie" view that no deserving candidate should be deprived from giving the CLAT on account of his/her inability to be proficient in English. "As the knowledge or lack of English language does not determine ones intelligence, ability, acumen, dedication, IQ etc., therefore, prima-facie the exam should be conducted in vernacular languages too. Infact the Bar Council of India conducts All India Bar Examination in 11 languages including Englis," the BCI said in a statement. The apex bar body said that another aspect that needs be considered is, as to in how many vernacular languages are semester exams being conducted in Law Universities across the Country, as on date. "It is but obvious, that after clearing CLAT, the next request could be to hold semester exams in regional languages too in National Law Universities. Presently many Universities conduct exams in English and in one i.e. regional language of the State. "However, National Law Universities depict a national character, and it cannot be compared to other State Universities, or Private Universities, and therefore, this issue has to be given a deep and thoughtful consideration," the BCI said. It said that in order to study this issue and in order take a view of the National Law Universities, and other interested parties, stake holders, a Seven Member Committee has been constituted to take stock of the situation and do the needful. This committee consists of former and sitting Vice-Chancellors of National Law Universities, other academicians and two members of Bar Council of India, BCI said adding that the committee will be headed by former chief justice of a high court.

The BCI's statement was issued after the Delhi High Court directed it to consider as a representation a plea seeking holding of the Common Law Admission Test of 2020, and those in future, in all local languages. The petitioners had contended that excluding students who studied in Tamil, Oriya, Bengali, Telugu,.etc languages and giving primacy to English was "unjust, unfair, improper" and "in the teeth of Article 343 of the Constitution of India which says that Hindi is the national language of India".