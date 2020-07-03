2 get bail in liquor case, told to give hosp sanitisers, masks
The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to two men arrested in Dhar for illegally ferrying alcohol and asked both to donate five litres of hand sanitiser and 200 masks each to the local district hospital.PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:10 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to two men arrested in Dhar for illegally ferrying alcohol and asked both to donate five litres of hand sanitiser and 200 masks each to the local district hospital. A bench of Justice Vivek Rusia, in its June 30 order, also directed Saroj Rajput and Ravi Harod to furnish bail bonds of Rs 40,000 each.
"They were asked to donate five litres of sanitisers and 200 masks, the kind worn by paramedics, each to Dhar district hospital in view of the coronavirus outbreak. It has been complied with. The two were released on Thursday," said their lawyer Omprakash Solanki. The two were held on May 21 while ferrying Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to Indore from Nagda.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhar
- Madhya Pradesh High Court
- IMFL
- Indore
- Nagda
ALSO READ
We sincerely urge PM Modi to follow 'Raj Dharma', rise to protect India's national security, territorial integrity: Congress leader Surjewala.
Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi for connecting 4 districts of Odisha to Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan
5 thrashed over land dispute in MP's Dhar district
17 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the tally of cases in area to 2,151, death toll rises by one to 79: civic official.
Dharavi reports lowest seven new COVID-19 cases