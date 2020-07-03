2 get bail in liquor case, told to give hosp sanitisers, masks

The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to two men arrested in Dhar for illegally ferrying alcohol and asked both to donate five litres of hand sanitiser and 200 masks each to the local district hospital. A bench of Justice Vivek Rusia, in its June 30 order, also directed Saroj Rajput and Ravi Harod to furnish bail bonds of Rs 40,000 each.

"They were asked to donate five litres of sanitisers and 200 masks, the kind worn by paramedics, each to Dhar district hospital in view of the coronavirus outbreak. It has been complied with. The two were released on Thursday," said their lawyer Omprakash Solanki. The two were held on May 21 while ferrying Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to Indore from Nagda.