495 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha
As many as 495 new positive cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 8,601.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:33 IST
As many as 495 new positive cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 8,601. Out of those, 2,853 are active and 5,705 have recovered, according to the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha.
India on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 22,771 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With these new cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 6,48,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.
