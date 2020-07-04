HP's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,042; toll rises to 10

A 70-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, while eight more people tested positive for the disease in the hill state, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 10 with the coronavirus tally reaching 1,042.

The woman, a resident of Hamirpur district's Bir-Bagehra village, died due to the novel coronavirus at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi, an official said. She was also suffering from diabetes mellitus. The woman was referred to Nerchowk Medical College from the dedicated COVID care centre, Bhota on June 28, he said.

The 10 COVID-19 deaths in the state include that of a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi since March 15. She died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said Hamirpur district reported seven fresh cases and Kangra one. Fifteen coronavirus patients --- five each from Shimla and Solan, two from Kangra, one each from Bilaspur, Mandi, Sirmaur Shimla and Kangra -- recovered from the infection on Saturday, Dhiman said. So far, 686 patients have recovered , while 13 have migrated out of the state, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 331. Kangra has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 92, followed by 85 in Hamirpur, 41 in Solan, 31 in Kinnaur, 25 in Una, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Shimla, nine in Mandi, seven each in Sirmaur and Chamba, and four in Lahaul-Spiti.