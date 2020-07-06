5 NSCN (IM) cadres apprehended with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima

Five National Socialist Council of Nagaland or the NSCN (IM) cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima on Saturday.

"#NEOps Troops of #AssamRifles in an #Operation apprehended 5 NSCN (IM) Cadres along with arms & ammunition from Tseminyu, Kohima, Nagaland on 04 July," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)