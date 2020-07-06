5 NSCN (IM) cadres apprehended with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima
"#NEOps Troops of #AssamRifles in an #Operation apprehended 5 NSCN (IM) Cadres along with arms & ammunition from Tseminyu, Kohima, Nagaland on 04 July," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)
