3 get life term in murder case

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district convicted three brothers and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Monday in a murder case

District sessions judge Rajiv Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Rajkumar, Azad Vir and Tej Vir after holding them guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code

According to the prosecution lawyers, a youth named Gaurav was gunned down over alleged illicit relationship with Tej Vir's wife. The incident occurred at Chhachharauli village under Bhopa police station area on April 4, 2017. PTI CORRHMB