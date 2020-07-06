Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis, Myanmar over rights abuses

His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found. A Saudi prosecutor at the time said there was no evidence connecting Qahtani to the killing and dismissed charges against Asiri.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:38 IST
FACTBOX-Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis, Myanmar over rights abuses

Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians, including the top state investigator, and 20 Saudis on Monday, as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money in this country". After leaving the European Union in January, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to forge a new independent role for Britain in foreign and trade affairs, and this was the first time London could impose asset freezes and visa bans independently.

Following are some of the more notable names on the sanctions list, who will be subject to asset freezes and visa bans: RUSSIA

Alexander Bastrykin, the country's top investigator, whose Investigative Committee reports directly to President Vladimir Putin. He has also been blacklisted by the United States and Canada over the death of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud. Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment. SAUDI ARABIA

Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, and Ahmed al-Asiri, a former deputy intelligence chief, both of whom had charges against them dropped in connection with the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

A Saudi prosecutor at the time said there was no evidence connecting Qahtani to the killing and dismissed charges against Asiri. The Saudi prosecutor had previously said that Qahtani had discussed Khashoggi’s activities before he entered the Saudi consulate with the team which went on to kill him. The prosecutor said Qahtani had acted in coordination with Asiri.

A Turkish court put 20 Saudi officials on trial in absentia on Friday. The names on the British sanctions list are mostly the same. MYANMAR

Britain has imposed sanctions on two Myanmar military leaders for what it says were human rights abuses against the Rohingya people and other ethnic minorities: Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Burmese military and his deputy, Soe Win. A 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar drove more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. United Nations investigators have said Myanmar’s operation included mass killings, gang rapes and widespread arson and was executed with “genocidal intent.”

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Govt preparing scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that his ministry is preparing a scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women.We are making a scheme to provide 10 lakh women with solar charkha. Women c...

Nobody acted upon Slain DSP's letter against Chaubeypur SHO, says Sanjay Singh; Kanpur SSP says Probe is on

DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter had written a letter to Kanpur SSP on March 14, alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur SHO and gangster Vikas Dubey, but nobody acted upon this information, said AAP le...

Macron reappoints finance, foreign ministers, in cabinet reshuffle

French President Emmanuel Macron kept his finance and foreign ministers unchanged in a government reshuffle on Monday that also saw him poach more politicians from past conservative governments and an ecologist for the environment ministry....

Kaepernick, Disney enter production deal

The production company of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and The Walt Disney Company have entered a partnership to tell stories that delve into social injustice, race and the drive for equity. ESPN, a Disney property, announced the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020