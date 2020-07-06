Over 39,000 complaints received by women helpline in UP sent for action to district police

Over 39,000 complaints received on Women power line (1090) in Uttar Pradesh since the beginning of this year have been sent to district police for action.

Information and Public Relations Department said in a release on Monday that 39,344 complaints received till May 31, which were linked to crimes, have been sent for action to police in various districts.

According to the release, ADG, Women Power Line, Neera Rawat said that 15,000 power agents have been appointed in the state under Power Agent Programme to create awareness against eve-teasing of students in schools and colleges and to take empower women. (ANI)