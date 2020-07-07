Left Menu
PM Modi made India proud as China agreed to disengage at LAC: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India proud as China has agreed to disengage at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said NV Subhash BJP's Telangana spokesperson on Tuesday

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:31 IST
BJP Telangana spokesperson NV Subhash talking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India proud as China has agreed to disengage at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said NV Subhash BJP's Telangana spokesperson on Tuesday. "Nation conveys its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India proud as China agreed to complete disengagement at LAC," NV Subhash told ANI on the India-China's decision to 'complete disengagement at LAC'.

BJP leader's remark comes in the backdrop of the decision reached between the two neighbours to ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. "It is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Leh and giving a decisive and a firm message at LAC. His address has been globally recognised. Modiji's strong message created waves across the world that that national security is paramount," he added.

Taking a dig at Congress, Subhash said, "Congress party has to change its mindset while dealing with the issues related to international affairs. When the whole nation heaved a sigh of relief with the news that Chinese troops started moving back from Galwan valley, the Congress leaders are trying to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his apology for it." The BJP leader further said that it is Modi's strategy "to degrade China in the international arena" that made its leaders succumb to international pressures.

Last month, the situation at the India-China border became tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. (ANI)

