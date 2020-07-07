Uttarakhand: Air Force inspects India-China border area near Uttarkashi

The Air Force has increased its activity on the India-China border area in the Uttarkashi region amid the disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources said. According to sources, the Air Force started an aerial inspection on the area bordering China in Uttarkashi region on July 6.

Earlier today, an AN-32 cargo aircraft was seen landing at Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi. A Mi17 chopper was also seen taking off at the airstrip. India and China have agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest the complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

The situation at the India-China border became tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. (ANI)