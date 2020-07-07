Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blind girl dies due to want of foodgrains, financial help: HC seeks AAP govt stand

The bench asked the Delhi Government to come with a solution to the grievances raised in the petition by Saurabh Singh who said during the lockdown and the relaxed period thereafter, the persons with disabilities, have been unable to access the food centres nor have they been able to avail any help in terms of ration or financial help. Advocate Kabir Ghosh, appearing for Singh, told the bench that the instant petition was first sought to be urgently heard on June 30, but the request was denied and subsequently, on July 1 afternoon the girl died.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:43 IST
Blind girl dies due to want of foodgrains, financial help: HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the AAP government on a PIL which alleged that a 12-year-old blind girl died recently for want of foodgrains, medicines and financial help, all of which were denied to her as she did not have an updated Aadhaar card which required a retina scan. The girl died on July 1 at Swamy Dayanand Hospital at Shahdara where she was rushed following a seizure.

Taking note of the facts, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand by July 14. The bench asked the Delhi Government to come with a solution to the grievances raised in the petition by Saurabh Singh who said during the lockdown and the relaxed period thereafter, the persons with disabilities, have been unable to access the food centres nor have they been able to avail any help in terms of ration or financial help.

Advocate Kabir Ghosh, appearing for Singh, told the bench that the instant petition was first sought to be urgently heard on June 30, but the request was denied and subsequently, on July 1 afternoon the girl died. The petition has contended there are several such disabled persons in the national capital who have not received any succour as they do not have ration cards or disability certificates.

It has also alleged that even persons with disability certificates have been denied their disability pension. Singh, a disaster management expert by profession and social activist, has contended that while the Delhi government is running a scheme of disability pension, "the same is not released on time and further, many disabled persons have been unable to seek benefit of the same as their applications are pending".

"While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens all members of the society, persons with disabilities are disproportionately impacted due to the attitudinal, environmental and institutional barriers that they face. Most persons have been unable to access helplines.  "Moreover, there is no dedicated helpline for persons with disabilities which even makes it harder for such persons, more so persons who are deaf or and of hearing, to access any benefit," the petition has said. It has sought directions to the Delhi government to provide financial support, like unemployment allowance and increase in ex-gratia cash transfer, set up dedicated helplines for disabled persons to access benefits, provide healthcare and ensure access to essentials such as food, water and medicine to persons with disabilities (PWD).

The plea has also sought a dedicated policy for PWD keeping in mind the pressing issues being faced by them during the COVID -19 pandemic and release of all pending payments under the scheme meant for disabled persons to all eligible beneficiaries and to clear all pending applications under the PWD Pension Scheme in an expeditious and time bound manner..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market muscle spasm tablets

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride tablets used for relief of muscle spasm in the American market. The company has received abbrev...

IIT-G students build pocket-sized device to sanitise surfaces

The fear of contracting COVID-19 from touching surfaces have prompted many of us to clean door knobs and wipe elevator keys, but all that could soon be a thing of the past as two IIT-Guwahati students have now claimed to have built a device...

Total lockdown affects normal life in Arunachal's Capital Complex

Normal life has come to a standstill in Arunachal Pradeshs Capital Complex due to a week-long total lockdown imposed in the region in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, police said on Tuesday. The lockdown was imposed at 5 pm on Monday ...

My dream has always been to play under Dhoni: Sandeep Sharma

As wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, bowler Sandeep Sharma on Tuesday said that playing under the former skipper has always been his dream. Sandeep, who plays for Indian Premier Leagues IPL franc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020