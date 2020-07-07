Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

In a set back to rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to discharge him from the sexual assault case filed against him by a nun.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:00 IST
HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a set back to rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to discharge him from the sexual assault case filed against him by a nun. Justice V Shircy directed the deposed Bishop of Jalandhar diocese to stand for trial in the rape case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a nun of the same diocese in Kerala.

The court dismissed the plea by the bishop, admitting the prosecution argued that there was prima facie evidence against Mulakkal in the rape case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a nun of Jalandhar diocese. The senior priest of the Roman Catholic Church filed the revision petition following the dismissal of his discharge plea by a trial court in March this year.

The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district. In his plea filed before the High Court, the priest argued that he was implicated after he questioned the financial dealings of the victim nun.

The bishop had filed the discharge plea in the trial court just ahead of the commencement of the preliminary hearing on charges against him. In her complaint to the police in June 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the bishop during the period between 2014 and 2016.

The bishop, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team which probed the case, has been charged with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex, and criminal intimidation.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians

Russia will respond with reciprocal measures to British sanctions against 25 Russians, including the countrys top state investigator, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis on Monday as part of po...

Deepika Padukone hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday crossed 50 million followers mark on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans. The actor took to social media platform and re-posted a series of Instagram stories by fans, which...

Family of IES officer, whose car fell into gorge, says it has no news of him

The family members of an Indian Engineering Service IES officer, whose vehicle fell into a gorge near the India-China border, said there they have received no news about him even 15 days after the incident. Army personnel found his car in t...

Cop succumbs to COVID-19 in West Bengal

A police personnel posted at the Howrah Commissionerate succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. The man was initially admitted to a hospital in Howrah as he was running a fever, he said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020