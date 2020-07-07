Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suicide bombing, attack in Afghanistan kill 7 policemen

A suicide car bomber targeted an Afghan police convoy in eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday morning, killing four officers, including a police commander, a local official said. He identified the slain commander as Mir Zaman; the other three officers were Zaman's bodyguards. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:14 IST
Suicide bombing, attack in Afghanistan kill 7 policemen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A suicide car bomber targeted an Afghan police convoy in eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday morning, killing four officers, including a police commander, a local official said. Three other officers were killed in an attack in the country's south.

The suicide bombing, which struck at a market in the district of Khewa, also wounded 11 people — nine civilians and two members of the security forces, according to Attahullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor. He identified the slain commander as Mir Zaman; the other three officers were Zaman's bodyguards.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar. A Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local IS affiliate. Earlier in May in the same district, an IS suicide bomber targeted the funeral of a pro-government militia commander and former warlord, killing 32 people and wounding 133. The dead in that attack included Abdullah Lala Jan, a provincial council member. His father, Noor Agha, a lawmaker, was wounded in the attack.

Also Tuesday, at least three policemen were killed and three were wounded in southern Zabul province when insurgents attacked their convoy in Shinkia district, authorities said, blaming the Taliban for the attack. The Afghan military has also been launching attacks against the Taliban the Defense Ministry has so far refused to give details. The Taliban did not immediately comment on the attacks in Zabul.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

124 Cameroonians stranded in Niger return home on IOM-chartered flight

Despite borders closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, 124 Cameroonians stranded in Niger safely returned home last week on a flight chartered by the International Organization for Migration IOM. This adds to the total of over 6,000 stranded ...

Race against time to compensate gay men convicted of sex crimes in Austria

By Enrique Anarte BERLIN, July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tobias was 19 when he fell out with his 17-year-old boyfriend, who found another lover, unlocking a chain of events that still scar his life in Austria - a criminal record and th...

New study sparks reminder for seagrass preservation

According to a new study, an increase in carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to five million cars a year has been caused by the loss of seagrass meadows around the Australian coastline since the 1950s. The finding was made possible by new ...

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

Top British and EU negotiators will dine at Number 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, kicking off the latest round of Brexit talks that have all but stalled amid differences, with the top EU official saying he wants an agreement, but not at any ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020