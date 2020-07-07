Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress demands CBI probe in Kerala gold smuggling case

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullapally Ramachandran on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation in the gold smuggling case, saying that role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should also be probed.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:09 IST
Congress demands CBI probe in Kerala gold smuggling case
KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullapally Ramachandran on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation in the gold smuggling case, saying that role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should also be probed. "The case should be referred to CBI. Also, a case should be registered under COFEPOSA and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's role should also be probed," Ramachandran told ANI.

"This is a major incident. It's for the first time CMO is involved in the gold smuggling case. One woman has been found guilty of the offence. It is clear evidence that she has been involved in the smuggling activity. She is a person appointed by the CM's department in IT. I do not understand the reason why she was appointed," he said. "Against this woman, a case is registered by the crime department of Kerala and they are enquiring this matter. What is the reason why such a person is appointed in such a post? This has to be probed first. This incident has international ramifications. We have very good and cordial relations with the UAE for a long time," the KPCC president said.

On Sunday, 30 kg gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here by the Customs Department. Customs sources said Swapna Suresh is on the run while Sarith Kumar, who had earlier worked as a PRO in UAE Consulate-General's office, has been arrested.

Suresh was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Vijayan. She was ousted after being named as an accused in the gold smuggling case. M Sivasankar, who was Chief Minister's Principal Secretary and served as IT secretary, has been removed from both the posts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing the old secretariat building here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments, to construct a new complex. The move ...

Death toll from flooding in Japan reaches 55, dozen missing

Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwaters flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by heavy rains that were expanding across the region on Tuesday. At least 55 people have died and a dozen remain missing. Pounding rai...

Egypt charges student with sex crimes in case that stoked debate

Egypts public prosecutor has charged a university student with indecent assault of at least three women, including one who was a minor at the time, in a case prompted by a social media campaign that opened up a rare public debate on sex cri...

Oversight of various govt departments contributed to gas leak tragedy: HPC

Oversight of various government departments, primarily the directorate of factories, also contributed to the May 7 styrene vapour leak in LG Polymers unit at Visakhapatnam that left 12 dead, the high powered committee that probed the mishap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020