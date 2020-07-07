DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 7

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JULY 7

** LONDON - British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak answers questions from lawmakers on support for the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1030 GMT ** SEOUL - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul and Tokyo (to July 10) ** BRUSSELS - Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna will pay a working visit to Brussels (to July 8). ** ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Greece – 1000 GMT.

CAIRO - Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki left for the republic of Egypt for a three-day working visit (to July 7). BERLIN - EU Home Affairs Ministers meet in Berlin for talks on the European police partnership (euPP) and search and rescue at sea. BERLIN - Germany hosts informal meeting of justice and Home Affairs ministers in Berlin as part of its EU council presidency. - 0630 GMT JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Energy and Mining minister Gwede Mantashe talks to lawmakers about priorities for his ministry during COVID-19 pandemic. - 0700 GMT

KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra. LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700.

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 ** WASHINGTON DC - British Secretary of State for International Trade Anabel Gonzalez discusses "What Role for the United Kingdom in the Global Trading System?" during Peterson Institute for International Economics online forum. - 1400 GMT ** OTTAWA - Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau will present an Economic and Fiscal snapshot that will provide information on the current state of the economy and the Government of Canada's response to support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic - 1730 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses "American foreign policy priorities during and after COVID-19." - 1900 GMT

VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen receives his counterparts from Slovenia, Borus Pahor and Croatia, Zoran Milanovic for informal talks in Vienna before they address reporters. - 0800 GMT BRUSSELS - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a debate with EU lawmakers on Germany's upcoming presidency of the EU. - 1130 GMT BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel debate the strategy and main goals of the German Presidency with EU lawmakers during their plenary session in Brussels and during meeting with EU leaders - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commission president Urusla von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel debate EU financing and economic recovery with EU lawmakers. - 1320 GMT BRUSSELS - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, meet to take stock of progress on EU budget negotiations and prepare the next round of political negotiations. - 1600 GMT BRUSSELS - Heads of EU institutions meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks ahead of EU summit.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. (to July 9) LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak set to announce an update to his plans for steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels. TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9 ** SEOUL - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday for talks on North Korea and other issues.

BRUSSELS - Euro zone Finance Ministers meet to select next head of their grouping known as the Eurogroup - 1300 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte give a joint news conference after talks on Germany’s EU presidency in Berlin. - 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a video summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and their Serbian and Kosovar counterparts to help rekindle relations between the two Balkan countries. BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11

GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 12 ** BRUSSELS - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will hold talks in Brussels. WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will visit Poland.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 14 BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT

PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 ** BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of European affairs ministers meeting.

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election. BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 16

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism moment. - 1200 GMT ** PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights. - 1800 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 17 BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 24 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 ** MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 ** New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election ** New Zealand – Referendum election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

