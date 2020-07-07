Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retired engineer demands CM Shivraj to include him in MP Cabinet, else exclude 14 recently inducted ministers

In a very interesting turn of events, a retired engineer, and self-proclaimed social worker has demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to appoint him as a minister in the state Cabinet.

ANI | Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:47 IST
Retired engineer demands CM Shivraj to include him in MP Cabinet, else exclude 14 recently inducted ministers
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a very interesting turn of events, a retired engineer, and self-proclaimed social worker has demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to appoint him as a minister in the state Cabinet. The man, Balchand Verma, through a letter has contended that in the Cabinet expansion of Chouhan's Cabinet conducted earlier this month, "14 such ministers took oath who are not even members of the current Vidhan Sabha and are ordinary citizens. Prior to this between 2013 and 2018 too during your tenure as the CM, five people, who were not members of the Vidhan Sabha, were made ministers."

Verma has, therefore, urged the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to induct him in his Cabinet and assign a portfolio within three days of receiving the letter. He further said that he was not interested in taking the salary given to ministers, in case of his inclusion in the Cabinet.

The letter further urges the Chief Minister to remove the 14 ministers from his Cabinet, if Verma is not included and ends with a warning that the CM would be responsible for anything bad which happens in the future if neither of the two conditions are met. Twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on July 2.

Notably, this was the second cabinet expansion since CM Chouhan returned to the helm of state affairs on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Designers get creative for couture under lockdown

Confronted with problems in fabric deliveries and supplier closures during Frances coronavirus lockdown, fashion designer Alexis Mabille had to improvise to salvage his next collection, turning to materials he had to hand.Like peers unveili...

Chess Controversy: GM RB Ramesh resigns from chief selector's post citing "interference"

Grandmaster RB Ramesh has on Tuesday resigned from the post of chief selector of the All India Chess Federation AICF alleging interference from warring officials of rival factions. Ramesh, a former Commonwealth Chess champion said he found ...

Gymnastics-British Athletes Commission calls for investigation of abuse claims

The British Athletes Commission BAC, which represents the countrys Olympic and Paralympic athletes, has called for an investigation of allegations of bullying and abuse within British gymnastics. British media reports have cited allegations...

Reports: Browns renegotiate Vernon's contract

The Cleveland Browns renegotiated the contract of pass rusher Olivier Vernon, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Vernon, who was slated to make 15.25 million non-guaranteed this season, will now receive 11 million guaranteed 4 million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020