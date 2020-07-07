CPI to conduct Chalo Sriharikota Program against 'privatisation of ISRO'
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:25 IST
Dr.K.Narayana told ANI that, "CPI is expressing its happiness that the China and India border have a peaceful pact. Both China and India are the biggest countries. I hope this will continue."
"The central government is making a decision to privatise the space organisation. It is going to privatise ISRO. It should not be privatized. We are going to oppose it, CPI is organising Chalo Sriharikota program. We will see that the Central Government withdraws the decision," he added. (ANI)
