24 COVID-19 positive out of 1,378 samples tested in Tripura

Out of 1,378 samples tested for COVID-19, 24 people have tested positive in the state, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday. According to latest data available on the website of Ministry of Health Affairs, there are 460 active cases of coronavirus in state with 1219 cured/migrated/discharged and 1 death.

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)