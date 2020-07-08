SC issues notice TN, others on DMK plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMAK MLAs

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notices to Tamil Nadu government and others on DMK's petition seeking direction to the Assembly Speaker to forthwith decide the pending plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers who had voted against Chief Minister K Palaniswami during the 2017 confidence vote. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of plea of the main opposition party and sought responses from the state government and other authorities including the Speaker, P Dhanapal. DMK, in its fresh plea filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, sought a direction to the Speaker to decide its plea, pending since March 20, 2017, seeking disqualification of the 11 lawmakers including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam under anti-defection law for voting against the Palaniswami government.