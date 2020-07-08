DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 8

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

** LONDON - Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a working visit to the United Kingdom. ** MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets his Italy's representative Giuseppe Conte in Madrid. After holding a meeting, they will make a joint appearance at a press conference in Moncloa - 1030 GMT ** MOSCOW - Russia's Finance Minister Sergei Lavrov to hold online meeting with African Union Troika - 1100 GMT ** LONDON - Foreign secretary Dominic Raab meets with the Turkish Foreign minister Melvut Cavusoglu - 1100 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - British Secretary of State for International Trade Anabel Gonzalez discusses "What Role for the United Kingdom in the Global Trading System?" during Peterson Institute for International Economics online forum. - 1400 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau will present an Economic and Fiscal snapshot that will provide information on the current state of the economy and the Government of Canada's response to support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic - 1730 GMT WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses "American foreign policy priorities during and after COVID-19." - 1900 GMT VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen receives his counterparts from Slovenia, Borus Pahor and Croatia, Zoran Milanovic for informal talks in Vienna before they address reporters. - 0800 GMT BRUSSELS - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a debate with EU lawmakers on Germany's upcoming presidency of the EU. - 1130 GMT BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel debate the strategy and main goals of the German Presidency with EU lawmakers during their plenary session in Brussels and during meeting with EU leaders - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commission president Urusla von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel debate EU financing and economic recovery with EU lawmakers. - 1320 GMT BRUSSELS - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, meet to take stock of progress on EU budget negotiations and prepare the next round of political negotiations. - 1600 GMT

BRUSSELS - Heads of EU institutions meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks ahead of EU summit. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. (to July 9)

LONDON - British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak set to announce an update to his plans for steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels.

TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9

** BRUSSELS – European Union Military Committee (EUMC), EU Chiefs of Defence meeting. SEOUL - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday for talks on North Korea and other issues.

BRUSSELS - Euro zone Finance Ministers meet to select next head of their grouping known as the Eurogroup - 1300 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte give a joint news conference after talks on Germany’s EU presidency in Berlin. - 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

** BRUSSELS – EU Finance Ministers will discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and priorities to promote the Capital Markets Union; the European Commission and the European Central Bank will present their assessment of the economic situation. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a video summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and their Serbian and Kosovar counterparts to help rekindle relations between the two Balkan countries.

BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will hold talks in Brussels.

WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will visit Poland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of European affairs ministers meeting. NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism moment. - 1200 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights. - 1800 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17

BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 ** BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election New Zealand – Referendum election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

