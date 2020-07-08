PM Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 tomorrow, July 9. The India Global Week 2020 is a three-day virtual conference, being held from July 9 to July 11, themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

The other speakers at the three-day event include Dr S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, PiyushGoyal, Union Minister of Railways, and Commerce and Industry, Lt Gen of JK, GC Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, among others. It will also feature a performance "Atmanirbhar Bharat" by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students. (ANI)