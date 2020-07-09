Maha: Company selling fake seeds, pesticides raided in Sillod

The Agriculture Department raided a company manufacturing fake seeds and pesticides at Sillod in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district and seized products worth over Rs 3 lakh, an official said on Thursday. The raid was conducted at Kisna Agri Technology Pvt Ltd in Maniknagar area on Tuesday night, the official said.

"A farmer from Bemblewadi village had bought two bags of soyabean seeds, which failed to germinate. He lodged a complaint with the Aurangabad Panchayat Samiti," he said. Officials recovered 107 bags of fake seeds and pesticides worth over Rs 3 lakh from the company premises, he added.

An offence under relevant sections of Seeds Act 1966 and Pesticide Act has been registered against absconding owner of the company Tasavar Baig (32) at Sillod City police station, the official said..