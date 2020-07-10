Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Michel tries to bring 'frugals' on board with COVID recovery scheme

With the EU economy headed for its worst recession, the bloc is haggling over how to finance recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the frugal, wealthy north facing off against the high-debt southern countries hit harder by COVID-19. Under discussion is the bloc's next budget, so far envisaged at 1.1 trillion euros, and an attached 750-billion-euros recovery fund. The frugals want a smaller budget and economic reforms as a condition for accessing the extra funds.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:34 IST
EU's Michel tries to bring 'frugals' on board with COVID recovery scheme

European Council President Charles Michel is due to propose a smaller 2021-27 EU budget than previously envisaged, officials said on Friday, in a bid to make the bloc's mass economic stimulus more palatable to thrifty northern member states. With the EU economy headed for its worst recession, the bloc is haggling over how to finance recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the frugal, wealthy north facing off against the high-debt southern countries hit harder by COVID-19.

Under discussion is the bloc's next budget, so far envisaged at 1.1 trillion euros, and an attached 750-billion-euros recovery fund. The frugals want a smaller budget and economic reforms as a condition for accessing the extra funds. The 27 national EU leaders are due to meet in Brussels next week for their first face-to-face talks since coronavirus drove Europe into lockdown in March to bargain over the proposal.

Their chairman Michel is due at 0900 GMT on Friday to lay out his compromise plan and two officials familiar with the proposal said he would lower the size of the budget to try bring the frugals onboard.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gyanendro Ningombam named as Hockey India's officiating president

Gyanendro Ningombam was named as the officiating president of Hockey India in an Executive Board meeting held on Friday. The decision followed the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, who stepped down from the position on July 07, citing fa...

COVID-19 effects on economies requires innovative solutions: Gina

The effects of COVID-19 on global economies requires innovative solutions, says Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina.She said that while interventions have been put in place by governments across the world to ste...

Tata Motors reports 64 pc decline in group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover JLR to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial ...

Tata Motors Group global wholesales dip 64 pc at 91,594 in Q1

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in the April to June quarter dropped by 64 per cent to 91,594 units as compared to Q1 FY20. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020