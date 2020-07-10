Left Menu
NGT seeks report on dumping of solid municipal waste in J-K's Wullar Lake

Bhat said that in the absence of waste collection sites in Sopore town of Baramulla district, the municipal authorities there have chosen the western banks of the Wullar Lake around Ningli Tarzoo to dump solid waste. "I don't understand how the government officials can make such mistakes.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:16 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to file an action taken report on alleged dumping of solid municipal waste in the Wullar Lake. Hearing an petition filed by social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, the NGT on Wednesday directed the collector of Baramulla district and the Pollution Control Board of Jammu and Kashmir to file a factual report and an action taken report by the next date of hearing on October 15.

"In view of the allegation and photographs annexed, we find it necessary to require a factual and action taken report from the member secretary of state Wetland Authority, Collector of Baramulla, and the state Pollution Control Board before the next date," the tribunal said in a two-page order.



