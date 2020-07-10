Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS junior resident doctor jumps from 10th floor of hostel, critical

A 25-year-old junior resident doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly jumped off the 10th floor of AIIMS hostel on Friday, said Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:20 IST
AIIMS junior resident doctor jumps from 10th floor of hostel, critical
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old junior resident doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly jumped off the 10th floor of AIIMS hostel on Friday, said Delhi Police. The patient is admitted to AIIMS and his condition is very critical, Delhi Police informed.

Further details are awaited. On July 5, a journalist succumbed to his injuries after jumping off the fourth floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC).An AIIMS press release said that the 37-year-old journalist was admitted to JPNATC on June 24 with COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had expressed condolences over the death of the journalist and ordered an inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's economic recovery started from June: SBI chairman

The countrys economy, which witnessed a disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, has started recovering from June, State Bank of Indias Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday. Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Kumar said...

Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups were installed as a memorial in the town of Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the massacre of Muslim men and boys by Serb forces near the end of Bosnias war. The porcelain c...

Bengal records 26 more deaths, highest one-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases, bringing the virus count to 27,109 while 26 more people succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 880, the health department saidOf the new fatal...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Red Bull and Racing Point say no room for Vettel

Red Bull gave a definite no on Friday to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year while rivals Racing Point politely closed another door to the German.Vettel, who is out of contract with F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020