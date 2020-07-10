Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gutka' in TN Assembly: HC to hear DMK MLAs' plea on Aug 12

Chennai, July 10 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Thursday said it would hear on August 12 the pleas of DMK MLAs challenging the show-cause notice in connection with the display of the banned 'gutka' in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2017.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:59 IST
'Gutka' in TN Assembly: HC to hear DMK MLAs' plea on Aug 12

Chennai, July 10 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Thursday said it would hear on August 12 the pleas of DMK MLAs challenging the show-cause notice in connection with the display of the banned 'gutka' in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2017. The MLAs face privilege proceedings for having brought sachets of the contraband into the Assembly to show how freely the tobacco product was available in the open market.

On August 28, 2017 the privilege committee of the Assembly initiated the privilege proceedings and issued the show-cause notice to 21 MLAs, including M K Stalin. Challenging the proceeding, the 21 legislators moved the High Court.

On September 7 that year, the court stayed further proceedings in the issue. "The term of the legislators as well as the Tamil Nadu Assembly is going to expire soon, and an early date of hearing of the case must be allotted for bringing a logical conclusion," advocate-general Vijay Narayan said.

Senior advocates N R Elango and Shanmugasundaram, representing the MLAs, submitted that they would be engaging senior counsels from Delhi and assured the court that they would not seek for any adjournment and would argue the case. Recording the submission, the first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy agreed to exclusively hear the case on August 12, 2020.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Welsh government allows recreational cricket from July 13

The Welsh Government has given its permission for recreational cricket in Wales to return from July 13, Cricket Wales announced on Friday. Cricket Wales welcomes the First Ministers announcement at lunchtime today, Friday 10th July, which s...

Formula 1 adds Mugello and Sochi to its revised 2020 calendar

Formula 1 one Friday announced the addition of Mugello and Sochi in its revised 2020 race calendar. Italys spectacular Mugello circuit will host a Grand Prix for the very first time in September, as Formula 1 announced the Tuscan Grand Prix...

Russia, China veto Syria aid via Turkey for second time this week

Russia and China vetoed a last-ditch attempt by Western members of the U.N. Security Council to extend approval - which expires on Friday - for humanitarian aid to be delivered across two border crossings into Syria from Turkey for the next...

Union Health Minister tells TN to step up COVID-19 testing

The Centre on Friday advised the Tamil Nadu government to ramp up COVID-19 testing besides taking up other containment strategies. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a tweet, said the spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020