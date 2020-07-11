Delhi govt decides to cancel all state university exams: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi Government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final examinations in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday. "Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of COVID-19. The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities. Millions of children in Delhi will be relieved by this decision of Delhi Government; because of the uncertainty children could not study in this semester," said Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges falling under the Centre, he added. "Schools and colleges are still closed. When the schools were shut, their examinations were going on. We had decided about Class IX and XI students to promote them to the next class without conducting exams on the basis of their mid-term and other exams," said Sisodia.

The Deputy CM continued saying that the Delhi Government had asked the central government to make the same arrangement for the Class X and XII students, which has been accepted by the Centre. "The schools' matter has been resolved but the case with universities is a bit difficult. The Delhi Government believes that it is difficult to conduct exams for the semester that has not been taught," said Sisodia.

"The Government of Delhi believes that in this unprecedented time, unprecedented decisions are necessary. Final year children should be given degrees by assessing them in the same way. Everyone has been asked to promote children based on previous assessments," he added. (ANI)