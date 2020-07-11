Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt decides to cancel all state university exams: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi Government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final examinations in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:35 IST
Delhi govt decides to cancel all state university exams: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final examinations in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday. "Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of COVID-19. The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities. Millions of children in Delhi will be relieved by this decision of Delhi Government; because of the uncertainty children could not study in this semester," said Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges falling under the Centre, he added. "Schools and colleges are still closed. When the schools were shut, their examinations were going on. We had decided about Class IX and XI students to promote them to the next class without conducting exams on the basis of their mid-term and other exams," said Sisodia.

The Deputy CM continued saying that the Delhi Government had asked the central government to make the same arrangement for the Class X and XII students, which has been accepted by the Centre. "The schools' matter has been resolved but the case with universities is a bit difficult. The Delhi Government believes that it is difficult to conduct exams for the semester that has not been taught," said Sisodia.

"The Government of Delhi believes that in this unprecedented time, unprecedented decisions are necessary. Final year children should be given degrees by assessing them in the same way. Everyone has been asked to promote children based on previous assessments," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to operate flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE from four Indian cities between July 12-26

SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents. The ICA stands for the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citiz...

Delhi govt decides to cancel upcoming semester, final exams of univs under it due to COVID-19

Delhi government has decided to cancel all forthcoming semester and final exams of universities under it due to the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. Sisodia said these state universities have been a...

More COVID-19 cases in Syria's overcrowded rebel enclave

At least two doctors in Syrias opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a monitoring group on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave to three. The Syrian oppositio...

On run for 38 years, dacoit nabbed for Guj bank robbery

A dacoit wanted in a 38-year- old bank robbery and murder case in Banaskantha district of Gujarat was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. A team of the local crime branch from Palanpur nabbed Deepsingh Rajput 68 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020