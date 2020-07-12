On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey

On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via TurkeyReuters | New York | Updated: 12-07-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 03:11 IST
The United Nations Security Council on Saturday approved aid deliveries to Syria through one border crossing from Turkey, a day after its authorization for the six-year-long humanitarian operation ended, leaving millions of Syrian civilians in limbo.
The United Nations describes the aid delivered from Turkey as a "lifeline" for Syrians in the country's northwest. The 15-member council had been deadlocked, with most members pitted against Syrian allies Russia and China, which abstained on Saturday in the council's fifth vote this week on the issue.
