Left Menu
Development News Edition

N Shreenatha posted as SP of TN's Mayiladuthurai district

Dr N Shreenatha, Superintendent of Police (SP), CB-CID-2, Chennai has been posted as the SP of the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:21 IST
N Shreenatha posted as SP of TN's Mayiladuthurai district
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Dr N Shreenatha, Superintendent of Police (SP), CB-CID-2, Chennai has been posted as the SP of the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district.

The Home (SC) Department has issued a notification in this regard.

"The following transfer and posting is ordered with immediate effect in partial modification to the Police Note, dated July 10, 2020," the notification read. (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 6,615 new cases of coronavirus

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162. The countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death tol...

UP: SIT probing police's 'connivance' with Vikas Dubey to visit Bikru village

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is heading the special investigation team probing the local polices alleged connivance with slain gangster Vikas Dubey, will on Sunday visit Bikru village near Kanpur where 8 p...

Alembic Pharma expects domestic biz to grow in double digits in the current fiscal

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is looking at enhancing profitability of its domestic business and expects it to grow in double digits in the current financial year with focus on high-margin products, according to the companys annual report for 201...

Haasan wishes Amitabh speedy recovery, tells him to become a wellness icon

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiamchief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19and wanted the acclaimed actor to become an icon for survival and wellness as wellI w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020