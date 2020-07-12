N Shreenatha posted as SP of TN's Mayiladuthurai district
Dr N Shreenatha, Superintendent of Police (SP), CB-CID-2, Chennai has been posted as the SP of the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district.
The Home (SC) Department has issued a notification in this regard.
"The following transfer and posting is ordered with immediate effect in partial modification to the Police Note, dated July 10, 2020," the notification read. (ANI)
