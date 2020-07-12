Left Menu
Woman doctor moves HC challenging SDMC notices on construction at her residence

Justice Najmi Waziri, in an order passed on July 10, asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to treat the doctor’s petition as representation and that a decision be taken and communicated to her within four weeks. The court said if the corporation requires any additional documents, they shall be supplied to it by the doctor within two weeks of receipt of such notice and compounding charges, that may be payable, shall be paid by her on receiving communication from the SDMC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:51 IST
A woman doctor, serving in a government hospital, has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the notices issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation concerning the extra construction undertaken at her residential premises. The doctor claimed that the construction at her South Delhi residence is compoundable or regularisable upon payment of charges and that similar structures have also been erected by her neighbours but no action has been taken against them for the past many years. Justice Najmi Waziri, in an order passed on July 10, asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to treat the doctor’s petition as representation and that a decision be taken and communicated to her within four weeks.

The court said if the corporation requires any additional documents, they shall be supplied to it by the doctor within two weeks of receipt of such notice and compounding charges, that may be payable, shall be paid by her on receiving communication from the SDMC. The counsel for SDMC assured the court that in the interim no adverse action shall be taken against the woman.

The counsel also said if the petitioner will apply for regularisation or compounding of the construction as per rules, her representation shall be duly considered as per law. He further submitted that in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, special care shall be taken not to disturb her residential condition especially since she is a medical professional rendering frontline services at a government hospital.

The doctor claimed that she was being singled out and her representation to the corporation to regularise or compound the construction in terms of the extant rules was summarily rejected by the authorities by a simple statement -- “Not found satisfactory” and that the order was non-speaking..

