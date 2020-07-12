1,560 new COVID-19 cases reported in WB, count reaches 30,013

As many as 1,560 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from West Bengal on Sunday, taking the state tally to 30,013. "26 deaths were reported today and 622 persons were discharged in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 932 and 18,581 persons have been discharged," Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal said in a release.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.