Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farooq, Omar move HC for release of 16 NC leaders detained since August 5 last year: Party

NC president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah and NC vice president Omar Abdullah filed the habeas corpus petitions, challenging "the unconstitutional and illegal house detention" of senior leaders and functionaries, according to a party statement. According to the statement, Farooq Abdullah, a former chief minister, has filed the petition for the release of Ali Mohammad Sagar, Abdul Rahim Rather, Nasir Aslam Wani, Aga Syed Mehmood, Mohammad Khalil Bandh, Irfan Shah, and Sahmeema Firdous.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:34 IST
Farooq, Omar move HC for release of 16 NC leaders detained since August 5 last year: Party

The National Conference on Monday moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking early release of 16 party members who have been detained at their houses "illegally" since August 5 last year, the day the Centre announced withdrawal of the erstwhile state's special status. NC president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah and NC vice president Omar Abdullah filed the habeas corpus petitions, challenging "the unconstitutional and illegal house detention" of senior leaders and functionaries, according to a party statement.

According to the statement, Farooq Abdullah, a former chief minister, has filed the petition for the release of Ali Mohammad Sagar, Abdul Rahim Rather, Nasir Aslam Wani, Aga Syed Mehmood, Mohammad Khalil Bandh, Irfan Shah, and Sahmeema Firdous. His son Omar Abdullah, who is also a former chief minister, is challenging the detention of Mohammad Shafi Uri, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzaan, Mubarak Gul, Dr Bashir Veeri, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Basharat Bukhari, Saifudin Bhat Shutru, and Mohammad Shafi.

The petitions were filed on behalf of the two leaders by senior lawyer Shariq Reyaz. Party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the decision to move the high court was taken so as to provide relief to party members who have continuously been under house arrest or were kept under house detention after being released from custody under the stringent Public Safety Act.

"Shifting of the detainees from detention centres to their homes only characterized revolving-door detention practice. Quashing of the PSA on party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar underscored the indefensible nature of all detentions in the court of law, leading us to believe that the administration will release all the detainees in the absence of any convincing reason behind it. "Unfortunately that was not to be. The house detentions without any administrative orders are unlawful, undermining due respect to human rights and individual liberty," he said.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the legal system will come to the rescue of their colleagues, who have been suffering for no fault ever since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, Article 35 A of the Constitution on August 5, 2019. "This was the only recourse left to us. We are hopeful that the court will uphold the civil liberties of our colleagues most of whom have not been keeping well," the spokesman said.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of this year's Amarnath Yatra due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of this years Amarnath Yatra and directions to the Centre to provide live darshan of the Lord Amarnath to the devotees via the internet and television in light of the COV...

Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM's death

Ivory Coasts Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, President Alassane Ouattaras office said on Monday. Patrick Achi, the secretary-general of the presidency, told reporters that Kablan Duncan, who previously served as Ouattaras ...

Nigeria: Military airstrikes kill scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest of Zamfara

Military airstrikes have killed scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest in the Zamfara State of Nigeria and also destroyed structure covering the bandits in the dense vegetation, according to a news report by This DayThe air bombing was execu...

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi.

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020