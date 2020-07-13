Explosion as fire breaks out at Iranian industrial complex

Left Menu
Iranian police are investigating after a fire broke out at an industrial complex in northeast Iran where gas condensate storage tanks are sited, one of which exploded, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:28 IST
Iranian police are investigating after a fire broke out at an industrial complex in northeast Iran where gas condensate storage tanks are sited, one of which exploded, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday. Javad Jahandoust, the fire chief at the Kavian Fariman industrial complex, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the city of Mashhad, was quoted as saying six storage tanks had caught fire, including the one that exploded.

He said the fire was under control and there were no casualties, but police were investigating the cause. There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.

On Sunday, the official IRNA news agency reported a fire at a petrochemical facility in southwest Iran, which was blamed on an oil leak. There were no casualties.

