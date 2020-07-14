Left Menu
Iran says it has executed Iranian agent linked to CIA

Iran has executed a former defence ministry worker who sold information to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday. Reza Asgari had linked up with the CIA during his last years serving at the defence ministry and sold the agency information about Iran's missile programme, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, quoted by its Mizan website.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:57 IST
Iran says it has executed Iranian agent linked to CIA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Iran has executed a former defense ministry worker who sold information to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday.

Reza Asgari had linked up with the CIA during his last years serving at the defense ministry and sold the agency information about Iran's missile program, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, quoted by its Mizan website. He retired from the ministry four years ago. Esmaili said Asgari was executed last week.

Separately, Esmaili said a death sentence for Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, an Iranian accused of spying for U.S. and Israeli intelligence, is among those still to be carried out. Last year, Iran announced it had captured 17 spies it said were working for the CIA.

