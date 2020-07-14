Thoothukudi custodial death case: Court sends 5 accused cops to 3-day CBI remand

A court in Madurai on Tuesday sent five police personnel, accused in Thoothukudi custodial death case to three days remand of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency on Monday sought 5-day custody of the five police personnel arrested in the case.

Last month, a father-son duo P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31), were allegedly tortured in the police station, leading to their deaths. Five policemen have been arrested in the case and have been transferred to the Madurai Central Jail from Thoothukudi. A district police court had earlier ordered a 15-day remand for three police officials in the case.

The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown. The CBI was handed over the case on July 7. The Centre had earlier accepted the Tamil Nadu government's request to transfer the case to the probe agency.

The case was previously registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station in Thoothukudi district. (ANI)