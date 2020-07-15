Norwegian police arrest a man after three women stabbed in Sarpsborg

Police in Sarpsborg in southern Norway arrested a man after three women were stabbed in several locations in the town late Tuesday, with one of the victims dying from critical injuries.

Armed police were deployed to the town about 70 km (43 miles) south of Norway's capital Oslo and people were asked to stay indoors when the first reports about the attacks came in. The police said at around 0130 CET (1130 GMT) that it had no indication there were more people involved in the attacks and that the reason for the attacks was not immediately clear.