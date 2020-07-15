Indian envoy discusses bilateral cooperation on global platforms with Russia's Deputy foreign minister

Left Menu
Indian ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma met Deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin on Tuesday and discussed bilateral cooperation shared between the two countries on global platforms including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Tuesday and discussed bilateral cooperation shared between the two countries on global platforms including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). According to the Embassy of Russian Federation in India, the officials discussed India's election to UNSC in 2021-2022 as non-permanent member.

"Deputy Foreign Ministry Vershinin met with Ambassador of India to Russia Varma to discuss the cooperation at various international platforms, including in the context of India's election to the UN Security Council in 2021-2022 as a non-permanent member," the Embassy said in a tweet. On June 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

According to a PMO release, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Putin on the success of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Second World War and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia. The Prime Minister recalled the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24 as a symbol of abiding friendship between the people of India and Russia.

The two leaders took note of "effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of COVID-19 and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID-19 world". They also agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral summit to be held in India later this year.

The Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral Summit. The Russian President thanked the Prime Minister for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres. (ANI)

