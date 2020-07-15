PM Modi congratulates students who passed CBSE Class X and XII exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated students who passed their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII exams and wished them best for their future endeavours. He also told students who are not happy with their results that "one exam does not define who you are" and each student is blessed with numerous talents.

While Class XII results were announced on Monday, Class X results were declared earlier in the day. "Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours," the prime minister said.

"For those who aren't happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn't define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!" he added. While 91.46 per cent of students passed Class X exams, 88.78 per cent students cleared Class XII exams this year. (ANI)