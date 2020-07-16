Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot camp moves high court, challenges notice seeking MLAs' disqualification from assembly

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:59 IST
Pilot camp moves high court, challenges notice seeking MLAs' disqualification from assembly

The Rajasthan High Court will hear Thursday afternoon a petition filed on behalf of the Sachin Pilot camp, challenging a move to disqualify dissident MLAs from the state assembly

The plea against the disqualification notices sent from the Speaker’s office to Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs will be heard by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

The 19 MLAs were sent notices Tuesday by the Speaker after the Congress complained that the MLAs had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

She can pull off any character with ease: Akshay Kumar praised Vidya Balan for 'Shakuntala Devi'

A day after makers dropped the trailer of Vidya Balan starring biopic Shakuntala Devi, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday lauded his Heyy Babyy co-star for her flexibility to mould herself in every role. Akshay took to Twitter to share the link...

Police abused and beat us, says mother of Guna incident victim

Mother of the victim in Guna incident on Thursday said that she and her family requested police to allow them to reap agriculture produce, but the police personnel started abusing and beating them. 70 policemen came and asked us to vacate l...

Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed a decision by the European Unions top court in his case against Facebook, saying the legal basis for more than 5,000 U.S. companies that use an EU tool to transfer Europeans persona...

Hungary cancels Aug 20 national holiday celebrations due to pandemic

Hungary has canceled celebrations and fireworks scheduled for the Aug. 20 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday. Hungary lifted most of the restrictions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020